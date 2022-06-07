Off-duty firefighter rescues 3-year-old girl from Brooklyn fire

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty FDNY firefighter saved a 3-year-old girl from a burning home in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Firefighter Stefon Douglas also pulled the girl's mother from the house on Kings Highway in the Flatlands section, but sadly, she passed away at the hospital Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at the two-story home.

Douglas, of Engine Company 276, happens to live on the same block, and he rushed to the scene and sprang into action, ultimately carrying the mother and child from the fire.

Responding firefighters continued to fight the blaze until it was properly contained and searched for any additional victims.

The child was critically injured and remains at Staten Island University Hospital North, but she is expected to survive.

Her 31-year-old mother has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

