Broadway theaters dim lights in memory of Stephen Sondheim

To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights for one minute at exactly 6:30 p.m.
"It is impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim's impact on the world of musical theatre," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "It is hard to imagine Broadway without him, but we know his legacy will live on for many years to come, including in this season's revival of Company opening December 9."
Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, died on November 26 at the age of 91.
Early in his career, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for two shows considered to be classics of the American stage, "West Side Story" (1957) and "Gypsy" (1959).
