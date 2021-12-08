Arts & Entertainment

Broadway theaters dim lights in memory of Stephen Sondheim

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Broadway theaters dim lights in honor of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway theaters dimmed their lights Wednesday night in memory of the prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights for one minute at exactly 6:30 p.m.

"It is impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim's impact on the world of musical theatre," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "It is hard to imagine Broadway without him, but we know his legacy will live on for many years to come, including in this season's revival of Company opening December 9."

RELATED | Memorial grows in front of Sondheim Theatre after Broadway legend dies at 91
EMBED More News Videos

Fans have left flowers and candles outside the theater bearing his name on West 43rd Street.



Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, died on November 26 at the age of 91.

Early in his career, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for two shows considered to be classics of the American stage, "West Side Story" (1957) and "Gypsy" (1959).


The Associated Press contributed to this report

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityentertainmentcelebrity deathsfamous deathsbroadway
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News