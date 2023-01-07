Mets owner Steve Cohen fields ideas for land around Citi Field in visioning session

Mets owner Steve Cohen fielded ideas on Saturday for what to do with the land around Citi Field.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Mets owner Steve Cohen fielded ideas on Saturday for what to do with the land around Citi Field.

"How do we connect it to the waterfront and how do we create parkland and opportunities for people to come down and have a good time after the game and before the game?" Cohen said.

Cohen held what he called a 'visioning session' to get public input. He has made no secret of the fact he is considering a bid to build a casino on the land.

This past week, New York announced it was starting to accept proposals for three downstate casinos.

ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.