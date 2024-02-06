  • Watch Now
Stew Leonard's recalls chicken products containing milk as unlisted ingredient

The recall comes after a separate mislabeled product led to the death of a young woman

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 2:23AM
WABC

There's a new recall alert about inaccurate labels on food sold at Stew Leonard's

The supermarket chain is now recalling chicken salad and sliced chicken that contains milk as an unlisted ingredient.

The products include the following:

  • Sliced and Shaved Chicken
  • Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken
  • Chicken Salad
  • Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad
  • Boom Boom Chicken Salad
  • Cape Cod Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)
  • Lite Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk, CT only)

    • They were sold at seven locations including Danbury, Norwalk, and Newington, Connecticut; East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, New York; and Paramus, New Jersey. Only the Cape Cod Chicken Salad and the Lite Chicken Salad were sold at Stew Leonard's in Norwalk, Connecticut.

    The products were sold in Stew Leonard's deli departments between August 2022 and January 29, 2024.

    The chain urges customers who have bought these products to return them to Stew Leonard's customer service for a full refund.

    Mislabeled cookies sold at Stew Leonard's are blamed for the recent death of a young woman with a peanut allergy.

    Raegan Medgie has the story.

    Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
