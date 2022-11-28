Car stolen with 1-year-old girl in back seat in the Bronx; child found safe

Police are searching for the driver who stole a Toyota Highlander in the Wakefield section of the Bronx with a 1-year-old child in the back seat.

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in the Bronx and drove away with a child inside Monday night.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. when police say a blue Toyota Highlander was parked and left running in front of 3969 Bronxwood Avenue in the Wakefield section, where someone hopped inside and took off.

A 1-year-old girl was in the backseat of the stolen car.

About 30 minutes later, the car and child were found a couple of miles away in front of 1806 East Gun Hill Road.

Luckily, the little girl appeared to be unharmed.

Police are now looking for the car thief who abandoned the vehicle and took off.

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

