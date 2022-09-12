Checks, financial documents being stolen from Westchester County post office drop-off points

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- Peekskill residents are being told to avoid using post office curbside mailboxes to mail checks due to a recent pattern of thefts.

The Peekskill Police Department believes someone is stealing mail containing checks from a drop-off point outside of the post office at 738 South Street.

The department received several reports of checks stolen from this location being used for identity theft or financial fraud.

Residents are asked to either walk their mail inside the post office on South Street or use a different location to send any mail containing checks or other financial documents.

And Peekskill residents are not the only ones being targeted.

Several police departments across Westchester County have received similar reports of mailbox theft involving checks and other financial paperwork.

Curbside post office boxes have been broken into by force or with a stolen key, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

There have also been reports of the mailboxes being stolen from the street and thieves using fishing techniques to take mail out of the boxes.

Anyone who suspects a check or other financial documents may have been stolen is encouraged to contact their local police department.

