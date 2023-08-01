Dog stolen from Huntington Station home found wandering streets of NJ

Bandit was found on July 31, wandering the streets about 60 miles away in New Jersey.

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A dog owner on Long Island had an emotional reunion with her Shih Tzu-poodle mix, Bandit, after he was stolen from her yard.

The dog was taken from the family's home in Huntington Station on June 21.

He was found on July 31, wandering the streets about 60 miles away in New Jersey.

Bandit's owner says his microchip helped bring him home.

Police handed Bandit over to his owner and Bandit's tail was wagging away.

Officials say the suspect who originally stole the dog fled the area in a vehicle that was believed to be a Mercury Grand Marquis.

