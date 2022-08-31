Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store

A Long Island woman is asking for the public's help in finding her stolen service dog.

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- The owner of a Long Island carpet store is pleading for help after her therapy dog was stolen from outside the business.

It happened Tuesday evening outside Nancy Skolnick's store in Levittown.

Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.

I'm heartbroken," Skolnick said. "She's with me 24/7, and I'm heartbroken and I just need the help of everybody to bring her back safely."

Skolnick says her dog, which also requires medication, is always at the store and was outside when they received a Fed Ex order.

She said she later found the dog had been taken.

