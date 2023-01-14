Dog stolen by child, woman from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park

A puppy named "Pip" was stolen from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park.

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A four-month-old Boston terrier named "Pip" was stolen from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park.

Staff at the pet store say the 15-pound puppy was taken out of its cage at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Our dogs are our world to us and for a dog to be taken out of its environment without their supplies or food, it is very concerning for the pet and their health," said Alison Steullet, manager at The Left Paw.

Surveillance footage revealed a man and a child going into the store to scope out the puppy. They're even seen trying some of the locks.

The staff reports that the child came back later with a woman, who was on lookout as he unlocked the cage door.

"His mother stood right next to him and even held open the cage for him," Steullet said.

Another customer in the store told the manager they saw a kid leave with the dog. The manager ran out after they were notified of the stolen puppy, but it was too late.

"If we can figure out who did this and where they are to try to get that puppy back to make sure it has a safe home - that is the best thing we can hope for," Steullet said.

The surveillance video shows the child and woman getting into a dark-colored car and driving off.

Officials say the woman was white with black hair, wearing a black top and blue jeans.

Workers say dogs like "Pip" sell for about $5,400.

Their main concern is figuring out who stole the puppy and getting it back safely.

The Left Paw notified the police of the incident.

Anyone with information about where the dog could be is asked to reach out to Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

