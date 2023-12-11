Suspect returns controversial sculpture to Manhattan cathedral with note

Police say when he noticed a security camera in the vicinity, he dropped the statue and ran.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who removed a sculpture from a cathedral in Morningside Heights earlier this month before returning it with a note.

The incident happened at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine on Dec. 3.

The sculpture, called Christa, has a long history of being controversial.

Officials with the cathedral say the sculpture represents Christ in the female form and is reflective of its mission to be a house of prayer for all people.

The man who took the sculpture later returned the art, unharmed, with a note objecting to its inclusion in the cathedral.

"To be clear: The sculpture is an integral part of our collection and an important symbol," cathedral officials said. "Representing Christ in the female form, it also illustrates how Christ is manifested in any person, of any gender, race, ethnicity or sexuality. The sculpture very much belongs in the Cathedral, and is reflective of our mission to be a house of prayer for all people."

The NYPD released surveillance images of the person of interest.

The sculpture first came to the Cathedral in 1984 on loan and was removed from display after six weeks due to international outcry.

It was given to the cathedral by the sculptor, Edwina Sandys, in 2016 and has been on permanent display ever since.

