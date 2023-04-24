STOMP Out Bullying panel to educate students on homophobia, racism and hatred: How to watch live

Watch the 5th Annual Culture Shock Event wherever you stream us beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One out of five children in the U.S. is a victim of bullying, and nine out of 10 LGBTQ+ students face harassment in schools, according to STOMP Out Bullying, the leading national nonprofit for bullying prevention.

To spark a conversation about the need to change the culture of cruelty to one of kindness, STOMP Out Bullying is hosting its fifth annual Culture Shock Event, a virtual panel that will stream live on this website beginning at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 25.

This impactful event will also be streamed to schools nationwide and beyond.

The moderator will be TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and the panelists will be Lyric Ross ("This is Us"); Casey Cott ("Riverdale"); Leo Sheng ("The L Word"); and Diego Tinoco ("On My Block").

The panel is a part of National Culture Week, which allows young people to share and learn from each other's diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences.

The discussion will educate students on homophobia, racism, and hatred and give schools a template for encouraging conversations throughout Culture Week and the remainder of the school year.

"Our goal is for them to walk away from this event wanting to connect with students who are different than they are, with no judgment or prejudice," organizers said in a statement.