Man accused of bringing explosives to Long Island hospital due in court

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- A man is due in court Thursday, after police say he brought explosive devices into a Long Island hospital, prompting the evacuation of the emergency room. Disaster was avoided thanks to an NYPD detective with a sharp eye.

Off-duty NYPD Detective Salvatore Billigmeier noticed a man in a tactical vest arguing with a Stony Brook University Hospital worker just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday and alerted the university police.

Detective Billigmeier happened to be at the hospital with his father, who was being treated at the hospital.

Robert Roden, 33, was taken into custody due to a suspicious device in his backpack.

While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital -- including the emergency room -- were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Suffolk County Emergency Service Section Bomb Squad and Canine Unit officers responded to the scene and determined Roden had three explosive devices in his backpack.

No injuries were reported and the emergency room re-opened by 1:30 a.m., just in time for Billigmeier to take his father home.

The NYPD is applauding their detective.


On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued at Roden's home where authorities say multiple explosive devices were found.

Roden was charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree, criminal contempt 2nd degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree. Additional charges are pending.

Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.

