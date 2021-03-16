Sports

Stony Brook women's basketball team heads to first ever NCAA tournament

By
STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- The Stony Brook women's basketball team received some well-deserved fanfare during a sunrise send-off Tuesday as the Seawolves departed campus on their way to San Antonio and their first trip to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament in school history.

"It's just special.. Support right now,"Head Coach Caroline McCombs said.

"I was talking to.. So exciting," senior guard-forward Hailey Zeise said.

The Seawolves punched their ticket with a win over Maine in the championship game of the America East Conference Women's Basketball Tournament last week.

All while facing the challenges of playing through the coronavirus pandemic

"It's amazing.. End the year," senior forward Mckenzie Bushee said.

"For us to be able to get back.. Everything they've gone through," McCombs said.

"im just really grateful...we've done here," Zeise said.



