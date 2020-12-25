Damaging winds take down trees, power lines on Christmas in NYC, NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9056341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At one point, there were more than 60,000 customers without power in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An overnight storm brought damaging winds across the Tri-State area into Christmas morning.The wind was so powerful that at one point, the upper level of the Verrazzano Bridge had to be closed in both directions.In Brooklyn, a tree came crashing down onto a parked car and damaged powerlines sent sparks flying onto the street in Boerum Hill.Meanwhile in Queens, Citizen App video showed burning electrical wires that knocked out power. Con Ed estimated that power would be restored by later Friday morning.There was also damage reported in Rockland County. Pictures from the Town of Ramapo Police Department showed trees down on a house and a car.Police say they responded to multiple reports of damage throughout the night. They are warning residents to stay on the lower levels of their homes and away from exterior windows and walls if possible until the strong winds have passed.And in New Jersey, video shows serious damage where the storm blew the roofs off several buildings.On Main Street in Farmingdale, part of the roof could be seen on the ground.At one point, there were more than 60,000 customers without power in New Jersey.