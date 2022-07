Powerful storm brings down trees and power lines on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos Two relatives visiting from Colombia died when their boat overturned on Manhattan's West Side. Derick Waller reports.

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail toppled trees and snapped power lines onto buildings and cars Thursday night in Suffolk County.Damage was reported in Lake Ronkonkoma, Centereach, Selden, Sachem and Smithtown.The line of storms knocked out power to some homes and businesses in the county.And a number of local street closures were reported Friday morning due to downed trees and power lines, including Portion Road between School House Road and Newtown Boulevard in Lake Ronkonkoma.Despite an early report of a possible tornado touching down in Ronkonkoma, the National Weather Service says Thursday night's damage was caused by straight line winds.No tornadic activity was detected.