Powerful storm brings down trees and utility poles in Monmouth County

Monmouth County was particularly hard hit.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed downed utility poles and trees that led to closures along Route 36.
Nearly 12,000 customers in Monmouth County lost power at the height of the storm, out of a total 15,000 outages statewide.
Cleanup work was expected to continue though the day.
