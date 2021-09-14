Weather

Powerful storm brings down trees and utility poles in Monmouth County

Powerful storm brings down trees, poles in NJ

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Power was being restored in parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday morning after a powerful line of storms pushed through Monday night.

Monmouth County was particularly hard hit.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed downed utility poles and trees that led to closures along Route 36.



Nearly 12,000 customers in Monmouth County lost power at the height of the storm, out of a total 15,000 outages statewide.

Cleanup work was expected to continue though the day.

