Powerful storm brings down trees and utility poles in Monmouth County

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Power was being restored in parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday morning after a powerful line of storms pushed through Monday night.Monmouth County was particularly hard hit.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed downed utility poles and trees that led to closures along Route 36.Nearly 12,000 customers in Monmouth County lost power at the height of the storm, out of a total 15,000 outages statewide.Cleanup work was expected to continue though the day.----------