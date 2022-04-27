NYC rents rising as pandemic deals expire: StreetEasy

According to StreetEasy's Q1 2022 market report, rents are on the rise, particularly in Manhattan, where leases were nearly $1,000 more per month than last year, reaching a record average of $3,695.
In the first quarter of 2021, the median asking rent was $2,700, the lowest it's ever been, according to StreetEasy data, which dates back to 2010.
Last year, a record 42.8% of Manhattan rentals advertised a concession of at least one month of free rent. This year, only 13.1% of rentals offered a concession.
There are also fewer than half the number of rentals available now than there were at this time last year, but hope is not lost for renters.
Inventory could be returning to the market soon. It has been increasing steadily for the past several weeks, and presently, we are seeing the most rentals available since December.
Brooklyn asking rents also reached a new high, with a median of $2,800, up 16.9% from last year.
Queens, however, stands out as the only borough with falling prices and rising inventory.
Of the rentals available in Queens during the first quarter, 12.5% dropped their price while listed on StreetEasy. That was down from 17.8% in Q1 2021.
Still, the median asking rent in Queens rose 15.1% year over year to $2,300. The last time rents were this high was the first quarter of 2020, just before the pandemic hit.
CLICK HERE to read the full report.
