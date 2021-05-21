Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust

EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 100 summonses issued in NJ street racing bust

CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey announced that more than 100 summonses were issued in an illegal street racing bust Wednesday night.

Officials with the Carlstadt Police Department say they have received numerous complaints of illegal street racing from residents in town over the past several weeks.

They say they have also taken multiple reports of damage to properties on the east end of town.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.


Officers have responded to the area in the past and were able to make some motor vehicle stops issuing tickets to few offenders, but officials say the drivers continued to return for more racing.

But on Wednesday night, Carlstadt Police became aware of another "car meet" involving the same individuals.

In response, Chief Thomas Berta assembled a special detail of officers to address the matter with zero tolerance of those committing offenses.

By the end of the evening, nearly 100 summons had been issued and several vehicles were impounded.

There is now a subsequent investigation into the use of fraudulent documents as well.

"The damage of private property and reckless driving of street racers will not be tolerated on the streets of Carlstadt," the police department posted on social media. "We take the safety of the motoring public with the highest regard. Our hope is that this be the last time we see this occur in our town."

ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager walked into a restaurant in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon with a newborn, handed the baby to a customer and then left.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carlstadtbergen countystreet racingpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News