Education

Schumer wants to extend freeze on student loan payments

EMBED <>More Videos

Schumer wants to extend freeze on student loan payments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Sen. Charles Schumer is pushing the Biden Administration to extend the payment freeze on student loans.

Schumer said Monday he is asking for the extension as the omicron variant spreads.


The pause is currently set to end on Feb. 1.
He said student loan debt can be overwhelming and COVID only casts more financial uncertainty.

"With the advent of omicron, the continuation of COVID, students should not have this burden placed on their shoulders," Schumer said. "If we don't extend the pause, interest rates just pile up students owe a fortune."

A credit repair specialist at Better Qualified in Eatontown, New Jersey agrees the extension is desperately needed.

The pause has helped millions of students put off paying their student loans to focus on their health and make ends meet with many job situations changing because of COVID.


If an extension is approved, the specialist says do not waste that time either. Talk to the loan companies to make sure you're able to pay up when it's time.

Schumer said the Department of Education should also take into account the impact reinstating these payments will have on borrowers who were in default before the pause on payments began.

Those borrowers can potentially have their wages garnished and tax refunds withheld if the payments now resume, further complicating the economic hardships of COVID.

The average student pays nearly $400 a month in student loans.
New Yorkers owe $91 billion in student debt.


ALSO READ | Gunfire leaves 2 dead in separate incidents in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

The precincts where both incidents took place each have seen shooting incidents increase by around 37% compared to this time in 2020.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkfinancestudent loanscharles schumercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News