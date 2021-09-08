7 On Your Side

How to use the student loan debt moratorium to improve your finances

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How to use the student loan debt moratorium to improve your finances

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Currently, 45 million people carry nearly $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

The Federal student loan moratorium has been extended until next January 31.

In the meantime, payments won't be due and interest will not accrue giving recipients four to five months to get in a better financial place when payments resume.

First tip, if your income has dropped during the pandemic you can apply for an income-driven replacement plan. This will cap your loan payment around 15% of your income.

You can also apply for public loan forgiveness if you work for the government, a non-profit or serve in the military.

If you're a teacher, you can qualify for loan forgiveness totaling $17,500, as long as you've taught for five consecutive academic years in a low-income school.

But, if you're not able to qualify for forgiveness, the moratorium is perfect time to reconfigure your budget or increase your income, putting you in a better place when payments start back up.

Some big takeaways: If you have high interest, like credit card debt, during the moratorium reallocate your student loan payment amount to pay down that debt.

Or, if you can afford to, continue paying down your student loans during the moratorium to take a bite out of your principal and previously accrued interest.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: How to get the best 'back to school' shopping deals
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has shopping tips to help save you money while back to school shopping.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecollege students7 on your sidedebtstudent loans
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Best bets for Labor Day weekend shopping deals
Beware of child tax credit payment scams
2 women, very much alive, declared dead by Social Security Admin
How to get the best 'back-to-school' shopping deals
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, killed by MTA bus while crossing street in NYC
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch ahead of storms
1st day for NYC Catholic schools amid public school vax talks
7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco
'Tiger King' zookeeper found dead in NYC apartment
Rikers officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
Show More
Blind son saves mother from flooded basement apartment in NYC
President Biden surveys Ida disaster zones in NJ & NYC
Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role
How Con Ed turned the lights back on after 9/11
24-year-old inmate dies inside of Rikers Island
More TOP STORIES News