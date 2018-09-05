A 17-year-old male student stabbed another 17-year-old student twice with a hair comb pick on the first day of school in Brooklyn, police said.It happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at Automotive High School on Bedford Avenue in Greenpoint.Police said the victim sustained injuries to the left hand, back, neck and top of his head. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.The suspect was taken to the 94th Precinct."NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident that took place near Automotive High School. Students and staff are safe and there were no serious injuries. We're providing the school with additional supports and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken," Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot said in a statement.----------