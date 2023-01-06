16-year-old stabbed several times at high school in Yonkers; 2 teens in custody

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a school in Yonkers on Friday morning.

The teen was stabbed three times, in the torso and extremities, at Yonkers Middle High School on Rockland Avenue.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center and was said to be stable.

Two 17-year-old students were taken into custody after the incident and a knife was recovered.

Police say a fight started between the teens in a bathroom and spilled out into a hallway on the second floor of the high school where the victim was stabbed.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras inside the school.

A statement from school officials said there was no threat to public safety and the school resumed normal operations by 9 a.m.

They said pupil support professionals will be available to assist students or staff and there will be additional district staff at the school throughout the day.

The investigation is ongoing.

