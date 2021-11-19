Eight students injured in incident with Taser in Ridgewood, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11249089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows the suspect opening fire on four men who were fighting on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Eight students were leaning against a fence at recess when it was hit by a Taser on Thursday afternoon.The students, four boys and four girls between the ages of 8 and 9, were outside of P.S. 305 and felt a jolt when a Taser hit the fence.The children were taken to Wyckoff Medical Center to get checked out.Two older children were seen firing the Taser at the fence, but fled on foot after the incident.Police said a 15-year-old juvenile was later taken into custody."The safety of our students is paramount and school safety immediately responded to an incident during recess," said an official with the education department. "We are assisting the NYPD with an investigation, and out of an abundance of caution the involved young people were transported to a local hospital with no injuries."----------