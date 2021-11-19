Eight students injured in incident with Taser in Ridgewood, Queens

By Katherine Lavacca
EMBED <>More Videos

Eight students injured in incident with Taser in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Eight students were leaning against a fence at recess when it was hit by a Taser on Thursday afternoon.

The students, four boys and four girls between the ages of 8 and 9, were outside of P.S. 305 and felt a jolt when a Taser hit the fence.

The children were taken to Wyckoff Medical Center to get checked out.

Two older children were seen firing the Taser at the fence, but fled on foot after the incident.

Police said a 15-year-old juvenile was later taken into custody.

"The safety of our students is paramount and school safety immediately responded to an incident during recess," said an official with the education department. "We are assisting the NYPD with an investigation, and out of an abundance of caution the involved young people were transported to a local hospital with no injuries."

READ MORE | VIDEO: Gunman shoots 2 men brawling with group in Bedford-Stuyvesant street
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the suspect opening fire on four men who were fighting on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.





----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgewoodqueenschildrenschooltaser
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News