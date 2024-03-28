44-year-old man attacked with glass bottle at Columbus Circle station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man with a glass bottle in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old victim was struck in the face by the suspect just after 10:15 p.m. at the the 59 St-Columbus Circle subway station.

The man sustained a minor laceration to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital. Officials say he is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

