Subway conductor punched in face at Harlem station, search for attacker

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM (WABC) -- A subway conductor was attacked at an MTA station in Harlem.

The violent encounter happened on December 11th at the station on 145th and Lenox Avenue.

The northbound 3 train had just pulled into the station when the suspect punched the 34-year-old conductor in the face.

The attacker then ran between two train cars and jumped onto the platform.

The conductor was treated for pain to his face and neck at Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citymtasubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD-involved shooting in East Village: 2 dead
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold
How MTA's OMNY can double-charge subway commuters
3-alarm fire burns through home in Fair Lawn
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Show More
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Weinstein lawyers want judge off rape case over texting jabs
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
More TOP STORIES News