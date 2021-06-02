63-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

BROADWAY JUNCTION, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 63-year-old woman was pushed on the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was on the Queens-bound J platform when she was pushed onto the tracks at around 1:10 p.m.

She was helped back onto the platform by an MTA employee and other passengers.

Fortunately she did not make contact with a train.

The 22-year-old suspect, Louis Morales, was quickly taken into custody.

He is charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

The victim suffered a laceration to the leg and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

The motive in the attack is not yet clear.

The incident comes after a violent Memorial Day weekend throughout the subway system where several people were robbed or hurt in attacks.



Morales has two prior arrests, one for grand larceny in Queens in 2020 and one for menacing and assault in Queens in 2019.

The victim has lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan from Brooklyn only to pray. But not anymore - he no longer feels safe.



