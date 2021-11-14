Man arrested, charged in Times Square subway shove attack

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of stealing a woman's purse and shoving her onto subway tracks in Times Square Friday, is now formally charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Carlos Ortiz, 32, was arraigned on Saturday.

Police say he stole a woman's purse as she waited for an R train on Friday afternoon, then pushed her off the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Witnesses jumped into action to stop the suspect from getting away and helped the victim off the tracks to safety.



Witnesses stopped the suspect from fleeing and held him down.

The witnesses then helped the woman off the tracks and back onto the platform.

Officials say the train operator of the oncoming train managed to stop the train when it was a few cars into the station.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital because of a serious head injury.

A judge set bail for Ortiz at $5,000 cash or $30,000 bond.


