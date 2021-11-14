Man arrested, charged in Times Square subway shove attack

Carlos Ortiz, 32, was arraigned on Saturday.
Police say he stole a woman's purse as she waited for an R train on Friday afternoon, then pushed her off the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Witnesses stopped the suspect from fleeing and held him down.
The witnesses then helped the woman off the tracks and back onto the platform.
Officials say the train operator of the oncoming train managed to stop the train when it was a few cars into the station.
First responders rushed the woman to the hospital because of a serious head injury.
A judge set bail for Ortiz at $5,000 cash or $30,000 bond.
