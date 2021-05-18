Man slashed in neck at Union Square subway station platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10656613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the neck on the subway platform at the Union Square station on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on the L train platform.Officials say the 45-year-old victim was slashed with what appeared to be a pocketknife after a verbal argument with the suspect escalated on the platform.The victim was taken to Bellevue hospital where he is said to be stable. He was conscious and alert.L trains were held for a period of time but service has since resumed regular stops with delays between Bedford and 8th avenues.Few other details were released.----------