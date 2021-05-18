Man slashed in neck at Union Square subway station platform

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the neck on the subway platform at the Union Square station on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on the L train platform.

Officials say the 45-year-old victim was slashed with what appeared to be a pocketknife after a verbal argument with the suspect escalated on the platform.

The victim was taken to Bellevue hospital where he is said to be stable. He was conscious and alert.



L trains were held for a period of time but service has since resumed regular stops with delays between Bedford and 8th avenues.

Few other details were released.

