MTA installs more new elevators at various subway stations

On Monday, three new elevators were unveiled at the 59th St N/R station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Last fall, the MTA pledged to add elevators at 70 stations in the next five years.
They say they need money from another federal coronavirus stimulus package to continue the project.
A lawsuit insisted the MTA was in violation of the New York City Human Rights Law and demanded that the MTA be forced to comply.
A judge had already made it clear that he believed the transit agency should make transportation accessible to all.
In June 2019, only 25 percent of subway stations were accessible to those with disabilities, and oftentimes, those elevators did not work.
