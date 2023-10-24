Heather O'Rourke has details on delays for the 4 and 6 trains after a subway track fire near Grand Central Terminal.

Firefighters work to put out subway track fire on 33rd Street near Grand Central Terminal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A track fire at Grand Central Terminal has led to delays on the 4 and 6 trains.

Officials say firefighters were down in the subway station on 42nd Street early Tuesday to extinguish the flames.

The fire itself took place below 33rd Street. No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer and man she lived with arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and heroin

Authorities say both the 4 and 6 trains are running with delays in both directions. The M15 or M103 buses can be used as alternates.

Those trains were originally suspended between 86th Street and Wall Street after the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.