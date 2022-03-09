Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect on platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11610043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second man was arrested on Monday in connection with the hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 29-year-old subway rider was hit in the head with a hammer after he bumped into another person on the platform in a Chelsea subway station.The victim made what authorities described as incidental contact with the suspect on the number 2 subway line platform of the 14th street station just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.Words were exchanged, and the suspect struck the victim on the head with a hammer.The victim was conscious and alert after the attack and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.The suspect fled on foot.The suspect was around 30 years old, 6'2" tall with a slim build, wearing a wig, purple lipstick, blue jeans, wearing a red and white jacket, red and white sneakers and carrying a tote bag.The motive for the subway system's latest hammer attack was not immediately known clear.As the victim was Asian, NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the assault.----------