Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect on platform

The victim made what authorities described as incidental contact with the suspect on the number 2 subway line platform of the 14th street station just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Words were exchanged, and the suspect struck the victim on the head with a hammer.
The victim was conscious and alert after the attack and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled on foot.
The suspect was around 30 years old, 6'2" tall with a slim build, wearing a wig, purple lipstick, blue jeans, wearing a red and white jacket, red and white sneakers and carrying a tote bag.
The motive for the subway system's latest hammer attack was not immediately known clear.
As the victim was Asian, NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the assault.
