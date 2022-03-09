Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect on platform

By Eyewitness News
Subway passenger attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 29-year-old subway rider was hit in the head with a hammer after he bumped into another person on the platform in a Chelsea subway station.

The victim made what authorities described as incidental contact with the suspect on the number 2 subway line platform of the 14th street station just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Words were exchanged, and the suspect struck the victim on the head with a hammer.

The victim was conscious and alert after the attack and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was around 30 years old, 6'2" tall with a slim build, wearing a wig, purple lipstick, blue jeans, wearing a red and white jacket, red and white sneakers and carrying a tote bag.



The motive for the subway system's latest hammer attack was not immediately known clear.

As the victim was Asian, NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force was notified of the assault.

ALSO READ | 2nd arrest made after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
A second man was arrested on Monday in connection with the hammer attack on a woman during a subway robbery in Queens.



