New data reveals subway line with most delays in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All subways experience delays from time to time, but new data reveals which line is delayed the most.

It turns out the F line got an F for the subway line with the most delays in New York City.

The ABC7 data journalism team reviewed data from the MTA that shows the F line is only on time 70% of the time.

The N line came in second -- on time only 71% of the time.

And the A and C lines tied for third place with an on-time record of 72%.

Overall the data shows the subway is on time 84% of the time.

As for the most reliable train -- that is the 42nd Street Shuttle.

