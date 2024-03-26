Suspect in fatal Manhattan train shove a repeat offender: police

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the investigation into the fatal subway push.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the investigation into the fatal subway push.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the investigation into the fatal subway push.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the investigation into the fatal subway push.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Bronx man was charged in the death of a subway rider he allegedly pushed onto the tracks, an attack that appeared to be unprovoked.

According to police, it happened just before 7 p.m. Monday at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in East Harlem.

NYPD says officers arrived to find a man in his 40s had been shoved onto the 4 train tracks, and horribly the train was unable to stop and hit him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton McPherson, 24, was arrested and charged with murder. Officials say he has multiple prior arrests including one for assault from last October.

The news sent shockwaves among commuters.

"You know you want to be able to trust your fellow citizens, but it's tough," said one straphanger, who frequently uses that very station to travel.

Amidst this all, just Monday, the NYPD announced a week-long crackdown on turnstile jumping.

The department is surging 800 officers to random stations, some plainclothes, looking out for fare evaders and hoping that reduces overall crime.

Officials say often those who committed crimes underground, didn't pay to enter.

The man arrested in this instance also has a prior arrest for fare evasion.

But when it comes to the heavily trafficked station at 125th Street and Lexington, one subway rider says there's a glaring need.

"They should enhance more those drug programs, rehabilitation," said Mela. "Mental health awareness needs to be more emphasized."

The crime is under investigation, and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Two MTA employees were transported to local area hospitals for evaluation, presumably because of the horror they witnessed.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.