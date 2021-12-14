Man punched victim in face, pushed him on subway tracks at Atlantic Avenue station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A crash between a car and pickup truck on Long Island killed a 15-year-old and injured four others Saturday night. CeFaan Kim reports with the latest.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who punched a 22-year-old man in the face and pushed him onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.It happened Monday, December 12 at 8:50 a.m. inside the Atlantic Avenue subway station.The victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, cuts to his left knee, and bruising to his right knee.He was taken by EMS to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.The attacker fled on a northbound Q train in an unknown direction.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).