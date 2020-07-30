Woman pushed onto subway tracks in random attack, robbery in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6342609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD released this video of the man they are looking for in a random attack in Lower Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who pushed a woman onto the tracks at a subway station Manhattan Monday afternoon.Authorities say the 68-year-old victim was standing on the Brooklyn bound L platform inside the 14th Street and 6th Avenue subway station just after 2 p.m. when the man walked up to her and pushed her.She fell to the platform and roll onto the track bed.The suspect then grabbed the woman's cell phone and fled the station, and his hurried escape was caught on surveillance video that police hope will lead to an arrest.The woman suffered several fractures but is expected to recover.EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition.The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 40-50 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------