2 MTA workers rescue elderly man from subway tracks in Manhattan

The incident happened at the West 4th Street stop shortly after 8 a.m.
The MTA says the operator got off the train and joined the conductor to rescue the man, as shown in video posted to Citizen App.
With the help of a straphanger, the MTA workers lifted the man onto the platform.
Police say he hurt his ankle.
NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg released the following statement:
"We've come to expect NYC Transit employees to courageously help the New Yorkers they serve. In this instance an alert train operator first managed to stop his train short of what could have been a tragic impact, then joined the conductor in rescuing a customer from tracks. We are proud of their heroism and applaud their dedication."
