2 MTA workers rescue elderly man from subway tracks in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man fell onto the tracks Friday morning at a subway stop in Greenwich Village, but thankfully an alert train operator managed to stop his train in time.The incident happened at the West 4th Street stop shortly after 8 a.m.The MTA says the operator got off the train and joined the conductor to rescue the man, as shown in video posted to Citizen App.With the help of a straphanger, the MTA workers lifted the man onto the platform.Police say he hurt his ankle.NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg released the following statement:----------