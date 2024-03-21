Bodycam video shows NYPD officers rescue unconscious man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD released bodycam footage of two officers rescuing an unconscious man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The 47-year-old man was discovered by officers on the southbound A roadbed at the Nostrand Avenue station at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers Sean Dickenson and Pronoy Paul jumped onto the northbound roadbed, crossed between two live third-rails and signaled the oncoming southbound A train with their flashlights not to enter the station.

They approached the victim, picked him up and removed him from the tracks and moved him onto the platform.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The rescued man had a laceration to the head and swelling, police said.

