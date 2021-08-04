Search for attacker who pushed man onto subway tracks in Kingsbridge, Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Attacker pushes man onto subway tracks in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto the subway tracks at a station in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 1 platform at the 231st Street station in the Kingsbridge section around 7:30 a.m.

The 45-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform when he was pushed from behind.

He landed on the tracks but was not hit by a train.

He suffered a leg injury and was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital.



The attacker fled the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The company said people have until early September to comply.



