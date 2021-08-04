Search for attacker who pushed man onto subway tracks in Kingsbridge, Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10926002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The company said people have until early September to comply.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto the subway tracks at a station in the Bronx Wednesday morning.It happened on the 1 platform at the 231st Street station in the Kingsbridge section around 7:30 a.m.The 45-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform when he was pushed from behind.He landed on the tracks but was not hit by a train.He suffered a leg injury and was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital.The attacker fled the scene.So far, no arrests have been made.----------