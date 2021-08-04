Search for attacker who pushed man onto subway tracks in Kingsbridge, Bronx

It happened on the 1 platform at the 231st Street station in the Kingsbridge section around 7:30 a.m.
The 45-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform when he was pushed from behind.
He landed on the tracks but was not hit by a train.
He suffered a leg injury and was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital.
The attacker fled the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
ALSO READ | Equinox, SoulCycle to require proof of vaccination
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube