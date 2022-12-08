Man's head slashed by suspect on East Side 6 train: Police

The incident happened on a 6 train at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man was slashed inside a subway car on the East Side Thursday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. on the 6 train.

When the victim stood up on the train, the suspect appeared to be stretching. All of the sudden, the suspect then slashed the victim in the head, officials said.

The suspect got off the subway at 33rd Street.

Police say the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

