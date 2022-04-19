Woman slashed in leg standing on Manhattan subway station platform

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was slashed in the leg while standing on a subway platform in Manhattan Monday night.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the 34th Street Herald Square station in Midtown.
Police say the 36-year-old victim was standing on a southbound M train platform when she was slashed in the leg with an unknown object.
She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she's expected to survive.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20's, last seen wearing a jean jacket.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
