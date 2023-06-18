Officials say the victim is recovering at King's County Hospital after he was stabbed early Sunday morning on the J train. Johny Fernandez has details.

Man stabbed during dispute on J train in Brooklyn; 2nd NYC subway stabbing in 2 days

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on a subway train in Brooklyn.

This is the second subway stabbing on a New York City train in two days.

Officials say the victim is recovering at King's County Hospital.

The NYPD says the stabbing happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday in a dispute on a northbound J train.

The 31-year-old victim was stabbed in his torso. The suspect fled from the scene moments after the stabbing, authorities said.

Detectives and officers closed off the area and the train as they started their investigation early Sunday morning.

There is no word on what the dispute between the suspect and the victim was about.

On Saturday, a man was fatally stabbed while riding the subway near Union Square.

Like this stabbing in Brooklyn, a man riding the J train in Williamsburg on Tuesday was fatally stabbed by a fellow subway rider.

The man accused in that deadly subway stabbing Brooklyn was released without bail on Thursday afternoon.

