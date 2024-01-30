Search for 3 men in stabbing onboard No. 2 train in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for three people in connection with a subway stabbing in Manhattan.
Investigators say the group was arguing with a man on a southbound No. 2 train and then stabbed him with an unknown object.
It happened in broad daylight around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, January 8.
The attackers ran off at the 116th Street station in Harlem.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.
The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white head covering, black jacket, beige pants, and green sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, black pants, and a white head covering.
The third suspect is described as a man with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
