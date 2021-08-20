Police search for man who stabbed victim in head on subway in East Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10960040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A devastated family in New Jersey is demanding answers after their beloved dog died during a visit to Glamour Paws Boutique in Mahwah.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released video of the man they say stabbed another man on board an East Harlem subway train.It happened on Thursday, August 12 at 11:20 p.m.A 26-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with another man while the train was en route to the 125th Street Station.The attacker moved to another train car, and as the train pulled into 125th Street, exited onto the platform and boarded the subway car where the victim was standing and stabbed the victim.The victim was stabbed in the left temple of his head.He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------