Police search for man who stabbed victim in head on subway in East Harlem

It happened on Thursday, August 12 at 11:20 p.m.
A 26-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with another man while the train was en route to the 125th Street Station.
The attacker moved to another train car, and as the train pulled into 125th Street, exited onto the platform and boarded the subway car where the victim was standing and stabbed the victim.
The victim was stabbed in the left temple of his head.
He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
