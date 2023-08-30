Multiple bystanders acted quickly to save the woman who had been pushed onto the tracks below. Tom Negovan has details.

Bystanders rush to save woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Tribeca

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Subway riders came together Tuesday night to help a woman who had been shoved onto the subway tracks in Tribeca.

Officials say she was pushed just after 11 p.m. at the Chambers Street station.

Bystanders rushed to save the 34-year-old woman before any oncoming trains approached.

Authorities say she was then taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital with a minor leg injury, but is in stable condition.

"Shaken up of course, bruised, scratched. Something has to be done. People are not safe, this is Lower Manhattan, Tribeca. These things should not be happening," David Wordell, whose wife knows the victim, said.

The suspect got away, but bystanders got a fairly good look at him.

He is described as a man in his 40s with a light complexion, about 6 feet tall, wearing a red shirt, tan boots and dark-colored sweatpants.

Officials say police will continue canvasing the area with a photo of the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

