Subway vandalism reported on day of anti-police, fare protests in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Demonstrators have planned a day of action Friday to protest the MTA's plan to add 500 new police officers to the New York City subway system.
Several incidents of vandalism were reported during the morning commute, though none of them affected service.
There were reports of emergency exits being chained open, glue being placed in MetroCard readers, and liquid being sprayed on OMNY readers.
Protests were being held at various locations around the city, culminating in a "City-Wide Convergence at Grand Central at 5 p.m."
Banners were also unfurled in Brooklyn and at the World Trade Center Oculus promoting the protests, called "(Expletive) Your $2.75," with organizers saying the goal is to remove officers from the subway system and provide for free transit.
The action, dubbed #J31 for January 31, or #FTP3, is the third in a string of protests against police in the subways.
The protests started after the arrest of a 15-year-old in Downtown Brooklyn that was caught on camera.
The group marched through Downtown Brooklyn and then in Harlem in November.
They say the added police are targeting minor crimes in the city's subways and are discriminatory against minorities.
The group also believes subway service should be free.
The NYPD is aware of the action, and there is a visible police presence at Grand Central and other locations.
The department notified officers of the protest in a memo Thursday, and subway riders were warned they could see delays at times, specifically in Midtown Friday afternoon.
