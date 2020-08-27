New video shows suspect wanted in New York City subway vandalism spree

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man police are hoping to identify.
Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.
The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.
So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements.
They say it will soon result in more time between trains - translating to longer waits on subway platforms and more crowded subway trains, two things MTA is actively trying to avoid during the pandemic.
The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
