2 people, including teen, facing charges after dozens of windows smashed on NYC subway trains

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two people, including a teenager, are facing charges after allegedly damaging dozens of subway cars in New York City.

Davide Perre, 48, was charged with criminal mischief and theft of service, and a 14-year-old boy was charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, after 97 windows were destroyed on 45 W trains during an approximately 29-hour period last month.

The damage was so extensive that the trains had to be taken out of service while they were being repaired.

At the time, officials said they were running out of spare glass to make the repairs.

The damage also impacted service on the B, D, N, F and Q lines.

Officials had estimated the repair bill could run into the six figures.

The MTA said it used windows from unused trains and posted extra officers on subway platforms in response to the vandalism spree.

