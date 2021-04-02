String of suspicious Rockland fires prompts investigation, calls for vigilance

The Suffern Police Department says the fires occurred in the Boulevard area and appear to have started late at night or in the early morning.
The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple agencies, but any resident with information is urged to contact the police desk at 845-357-2300.
ALSO READ | Brooklyn vice principal killed by falling tree while visiting family on spring break
Anyone with Ring-style doorbell cameras or other security cameras is asked to review the footage for suspicious individuals or activity, and continue to do so moving forward until advised otherwise.
Residents are encouraged to keep their homes well lit, even overnight.
They are also urged to make sure they have fresh batteries in their smoke detectors and to test that they are in working order.
ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip