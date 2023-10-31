Police investigating human remains uncovered at Sunken Meadow State Park

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Suffolk County after human remains were discovered in a park on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., New York State Police and New York State Park Police responded to the report of male human remains found at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Both the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene as well.

Few details surrounding the circumstances of the human remains were released.

The investigation is ongoing, as State Police is asking for witnesses or anyone to call 631-756-3300 with information.

