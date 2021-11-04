Police officer seriously injured after drunk driving crash on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11191356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in a home in Yonkers, and police say the investigation is complicated by a hoarding situation.

YAPHANK, New York (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer is in a medically induced coma after a drunk driving crash on Long Island.It happened on William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank at midnight on Wednesday.Police say the officer was directing traffic when a driver in a GMC Yukon stopped to ask him a question.A Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 38-year-old William Petersohn, slammed into the Yukon.The Yukon spun around, hit the officer and pinned him underneath it. Then, the pickup hit a marked police car.The officer had emergency brain surgery and is on a ventilator.Petersohn, the pickup truck driver, suffered serious injuries. He's charged with DWI.The Yukon driver wasn't hurt.----------