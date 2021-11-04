Police officer seriously injured after drunk driving crash on Long Island

It happened on William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank at midnight on Wednesday.
Police say the officer was directing traffic when a driver in a GMC Yukon stopped to ask him a question.
A Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 38-year-old William Petersohn, slammed into the Yukon.
ALSO READ | Mother and daughter found stabbed to death inside Yonkers home
The Yukon spun around, hit the officer and pinned him underneath it. Then, the pickup hit a marked police car.
The officer had emergency brain surgery and is on a ventilator.
Petersohn, the pickup truck driver, suffered serious injuries. He's charged with DWI.
The Yukon driver wasn't hurt.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip